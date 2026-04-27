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India already a Hindu Rashtra, no need for declaration: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat was addressing the felicitation of individuals under whose leadership and guidance the Ram temple was constructed.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:54 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 19:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMohan Bhagwat

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