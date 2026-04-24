<p>Nagpur: RSS chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> on Friday said India will certainly become a 'Vishwaguru' and nobody should harbour any doubts about the country's future.</p>.<p>Earlier, people doubted if Ram temple will ever be built, but it came into being. Similarly, India becoming a 'vishwaguru' (teacher to the world) is certain to happen, he said.</p>.<p>Bhagwat was speaking after laying the foundation stone of Bharat Durga Mandir.</p>.<p>The vision of India becoming a vishwaguru would be realised through consistent efforts and collective discipline, he said, expressing confidence that such a transformation could be witnessed in the present generation.</p>.<p>Doubts about India's future should be abandoned, he said.</p>.<p>"Don't doubt India's future. Live with courage and self-reliance and practise these values in daily life. India will be strong and will guide the world," he said.</p>.<p>"There should be no confusion whether it will happen or not. What is destined will happen," he said, citing the Ram temple movement as an example of perseverance leading to eventual success.</p>.Global engagement inevitable but should not be driven by pressure, tariffs: Mohan Bhagwat.<p>"If we act according to our resolve step by step, India will become strong, virtuous and a global guide," he added.</p>.<p>Bhagwat said that to truly understand India, people must first understand Bharat deeply and then begin to live it in their everyday lives.</p>.<p>"To worship Bharat Mata, we must become Bharat ourselves," he said, adding that the country must be understood from its own civilisational values rather than through a colonial or Western lens developed over 150 years.</p>.<p>The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief urged citizens to shed "layers of Western thinking" and reconnect with Indian traditions in thought and conduct.</p>.<p>This transformation would begin with small but meaningful changes in daily life such as language, clothing, food habits and cultural practices, he said.</p>.<p>"India must be known, accepted and lived in daily life," he said, stressing that only through such a process of self-realisation can the vision of a strong and confident India be achieved.</p>.<p>The idea of worshipping Bharat Mata is not limited to rituals, but requires individuals to transform themselves into Bharat in their own lives, he said. </p>