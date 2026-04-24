Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

India becoming 'Vishwaguru' is certain to happen, don't doubt country's future: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said that to truly understand India, people must first understand Bharat deeply and then begin to live it in their everyday lives.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 16:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRSSMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us