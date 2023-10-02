I.N.D.I.A bloc takes out rally in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti, alleges cops tried to stop them

The march that began from Dhobi Talao off the Metro Cinema culminated at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Nariman Point.

Under the mantra of 'Gandhi for Peace, Shastri for Progress', I.N.D.I.A marched forth saying "Aayegi badlaav ki aandhi. Tum bhi Gandhi, main bhi Gandhi (Storm of change is coming. You are Gandhi, I am Gandhi)", "Jab-jab Modi darta hai, police ko aage karta hai" (Whenever Modi gets scared, he hides behind a wall of police).

Gaikwad said aggression from police was a way of this government's oppression.

"It is unfortunate if permission was not granted for a silent rally, that too for Mahatma Gandhi. Earlier, those participating in Gandhiji's yatra were detained by Britishers. We had a similar experience today. Everybody knows under whose order the police went on an aggressive mode," she said.

"They tried to stop us. But we persisted. We did not protest, we carried on silently. But a befitting answer had to be given to the oppressive government. Ultimately, Bapu won again," Gaikwad added.

Besides Varsha Gaikwad, senior Congress leaders such as Sanjay Nirupam, Aslam Sheikh, Ashok Jadhav, Charan Singh Sapra, and Sachin Sawant were present.

Among other parties, Arvind Sawant, Abu Asim Azmi, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Sachin Ahir, Priti Sharma Menon, and Rakhi Jadhav were notable leaders present at the march.