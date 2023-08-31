I.N.D.I.A coalition does not have 'neta, neeti and niyat': Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Launching a scathing attack on I.N.D.I.A as it holds its third meeting in Mumbai, the BJP on Thursday described it as a grouping of “family-run parties” which lacks “neta, neeti and niyat”.

“So far they have not been able to decide on who would be the convenor and who would be the prime ministerial candidate,” BJP’s troubleshooter and Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Describing the deliberations of the opposition bloc as “nothing but timepass”, Fadnavis said that the I.N.D.I.A grouping does not have a 'neta' (leader), 'neeti' (policy) and 'niyat' (intention).