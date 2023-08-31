I.N.D.I.A coalition does not have 'neta, neeti and niyat': Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Launching a scathing attack on I.N.D.I.A as it holds its third meeting in Mumbai, the BJP on Thursday described it as a grouping of “family-run parties” which lacks “neta, neeti and niyat”.
“So far they have not been able to decide on who would be the convenor and who would be the prime ministerial candidate,” BJP’s troubleshooter and Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.
Describing the deliberations of the opposition bloc as “nothing but timepass”, Fadnavis said that the I.N.D.I.A grouping does not have a 'neta' (leader), 'neeti' (policy) and 'niyat' (intention).
According to Fadnavis, the common intention of the group is to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power.
“It has no agenda…rather agenda-less…their agenda is Modi-hatao…but Modi ji is in the hearts of people…let 100 parties come together…Modi ji is there for his leadership, development work, welfare of the poor…he gave everything for the country…Modi ji is in the heart of people,” said Fadnavis.
“The family-run parties (dynastic parties) are worried that their shops would be shut and hence they are flocking together,” said Fadnavis, a former chief minister and ex-leader of the opposition.
“So far five parties have claimed the post of prime minister…come what may they would not be able to decide on the prime ministerial candidate…they have not been able to decide on the convenor,” he said, adding that the I.N.D.I.A meeting would not have any impact.