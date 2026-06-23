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Homeindiamaharashtra

India could achieve 90-100% localising of EV manufacturing by 2030

India's annual EV sales have increased nearly 14-fold since FY2020, creating significant opportunities for domestic manufacturing.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:30 IST
India NewsMaharashtraEVImports

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