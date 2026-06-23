India could achieve 90-100% localising of EV manufacturing by 2030

<p>Mumbai: India has made significant progress in localising electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and could achieve 90-100 per cent localisation across several non-battery EV component categories by 2030, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research & Analytics.</p><p>However, the report cautions that deeper domestic value creation will remain constrained unless India reduces its dependence on imported semiconductors, rare-earth magnets and specialised materials, which are critical for EV motors, power electronics and vehicle control systems.</p><p><strong>Titled beyond battery packs:</strong> Localisation in Manufacturing EV Components, the report highlights that EV-specific systems such as motors, power electronics, thermal management systems, chargers and control units account for a substantial share of vehicle value and offer major opportunities for localisation.</p>.<p>India's annual EV sales have increased nearly 14-fold since FY2020, creating significant opportunities for domestic manufacturing. Localisation has advanced most rapidly in areas aligned with the country's traditional automotive strengths, including structural components, suspension systems, braking systems and wiring harnesses.</p><p>The study notes that recent investments in powertrain systems, power electronics and charging infrastructure could enable several non-battery component categories to reach near-complete localisation by 2030, provided announced manufacturing projects are commissioned on schedule and supplier ecosystems continue to mature.</p><p>Around 60 per cent of recent EV component manufacturing announcements have come from companies approved under the government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components. However, less than 10 per cent of the ₹25,938 crore earmarked under the scheme had been disbursed by early 2026.</p><p>The report draws a distinction between localisation and value creation, noting that components assembled in India often continue to rely on imported chips, magnets and advanced materials.</p>.Govt to review EV industry suggestions on financing, certification: Kumaraswamy.<p>"Our analysis suggests that several EV component categories could be manufactured domestically in the coming years. However, the extent to which this translates into domestic value creation will depend on the development of capabilities in upstream materials, electronics and component supply chains," said Rahul Maity, Consultant at JMK Research & Analytics and lead author of the report.</p><p>According to the report, semiconductors and rare-earth magnets remain among the biggest obstacles to deeper localisation, with global production heavily concentrated in China and Taiwan.</p><p>"A number of factors could influence future localisation outcomes, including access to critical materials, cost competitiveness, supplier scale, component standardisation and the development of domestic technology capabilities," said Charith Konda, Energy Specialist at IEEFA.</p><p>The report recommends accelerating the development of semiconductor and rare-earth magnet supply chains, increasing participation of EV startups in localisation programmes, promoting component standardisation and expanding investments in indigenous research and development.</p><p>"Recent manufacturing investments indicate growing industry confidence in India's EV component ecosystem, particularly in motors, power electronics and charging equipment. These developments could significantly expand domestic manufacturing capability over the next five years," said Jyoti Gulia, CEO of JMK Research & Analytics.</p><p>The findings come at a time when India is seeking to strengthen its position in the global EV supply chain while reducing import dependence in strategically important technologies.</p>