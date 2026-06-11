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India emerges as global financial services talent hub; Mumbai among world's top centres: Colliers

Mumbai was classified as a leading "Global Centre" alongside major financial hubs such as Los Angeles, Sydney, Tokyo and Zurich.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 13:37 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 13:37 IST
India NewsBengaluruMumbaiMaharashtrafinancial services

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