India emerges as global financial services talent hub; Mumbai among world's top centres: Colliers

<p>Mumbai: India is rapidly emerging as one of the world's most important talent hubs for the financial services industry, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mumbai">Mumbai </a>ranking among the leading global centres for financial services talent and Delhi-NCR and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>also featuring in the world's top markets, according to a new report by global real estate consultancy Colliers.</p><p>The report, Global Financial Services Markets: Top Talent Locations 2026, highlights how financial institutions are increasingly rethinking location strategies amid rapid technological change, talent shortages and cost pressures, creating new opportunities for India.</p><p>Among more than 200 markets analysed globally, Mumbai was classified as a leading "Global Centre" alongside major financial hubs such as Los Angeles, Sydney, Tokyo and Zurich. Delhi-NCR was recognised as a "Strategic Centre", while Bengaluru featured among the world's leading "Domestic and Operational Centres". Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai were also identified as emerging operational hubs supporting global financial services functions.</p><p>The study noted that India continues to rank strongly on labour availability and talent depth, with six Indian cities featuring among the top ten financial services labour markets in the Asia-Pacific region.</p><p>According to Colliers, India's growing importance is being driven by a combination of factors including a large skilled workforce, technology expertise, expanding digital capabilities and a mature business ecosystem.</p><p>"India is rapidly strengthening its position as a global financial services hub, backed by a deep talent pool, technology expertise and operational scale," said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, Colliers India.</p><p>"Not surprisingly, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru feature in the list of the top 30 global financial services talent centres. With increasing space uptake by leading global and domestic BFSI firms, the sector is likely to account for 15-20 per cent of office demand over the next few years," he added.</p>.Karnataka is home to 50% of AI/ML talent in India.<p>The report found that while Mumbai continues to be India's premier financial capital, other cities are increasingly attracting financial services investments due to lower operating costs and access to specialised talent in areas such as digital banking, artificial intelligence, data analytics and risk management.</p><p>Colliers said India leads the Asia-Pacific region in labour strength, with Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune emerging as the top three markets in terms of talent pool size and concentration of financial services professionals.</p><p>Asia-Pacific accounted for 39 per cent of all global financial services companies covered in the study, the highest share among all regions. The region also represented 36 per cent of the world's leading financial centres and 44 per cent of operational and delivery centres.</p><p>The report said the financial services sector is increasingly adopting data-driven workforce and location strategies, with Indian cities well-positioned to benefit from the industry's shift towards distributed global operations.</p><p>As financial institutions deepen investments in digital technologies and AI-led services, India's leading office markets are expected to play an even bigger role in supporting global banking, insurance and fintech operations, the report said.</p><p><strong>Key Findings</strong></p><ul><li><p>Mumbai ranked among the world's leading Global Financial Centres.</p></li><li><p>Delhi-NCR emerged as a top Strategic Financial Services Centre.</p></li><li><p>Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai identified as major operational hubs.</p></li><li><p>India leads Asia-Pacific in financial services talent depth and labour strength.</p></li><li><p>BFSI sector likely to account for 15-20% of future office space demand in India.</p></li></ul>