I.N.D.IA Mumbai meet will give new direction to country: Maharashtra Congress Chief Patole

The I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc Mumbai meeting would give a new direction to the country, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said. He said this on Wednesday after the party reviewed preparations for the 31 August-1 September meeting - the third in the series after Patna and Bengaluru.

“The meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance in Mumbai will give a new direction to the country. Our target is to defeat the BJP and take political parties along in this mission,” Patole said.