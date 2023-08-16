I.N.D.IA Mumbai meet will give new direction to country: Maharashtra Congress Chief Patole

The I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc Mumbai meeting would give a new direction to the country, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said. He said this on Wednesday after the party reviewed preparations for the 31 August-1 September meeting - the third in the series after Patna and Bengaluru.
“The meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance in Mumbai will give a new direction to the country. Our target is to defeat the BJP and take political parties along in this mission,” Patole said.
At the core-committee meeting of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, two representatives of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were also present, who would brief the high command of the preparations.
The Congress core committee comes ahead of the 21 August meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in which the top leadership of the Congress, the NCP-group led by Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UPA) and their smaller allies would be present.
Patole, a former MP and ex-Assembly Speaker, said that the state-wide padyatra will start from September 3 and the outline of this padayatra too has been decided.
“The report of surveys conducted in all of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies was also discussed in the meeting. Our plan is to overthrow the BJP power at the centre and in the state and bring Congress to power. Maharashtra is a state of Congress ideology. If the Congress and allied parties fight the Lok Sabha elections together, the situation is such that they can win 40-45 seats in the state. Congress is working towards that. Our target is to defeat the BJP,” said Patole.
“Farmers, youth suicides are increasing, unemployment has increased, there are no jobs, businesses are not working, 218 youths have committed suicide in Pune due to these problems. The situation is the same in other parts of the state, but BJP's tendency is to cling to power, even if people die, they should be in power,” he said.