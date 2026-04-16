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India Post issues special postal cover for Mumbai's World Trade Centre

The WTC Mumbai organized a special event to mark this achievement, celebrating over five decades of its role in India’s global trade journey.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 05:29 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 05:29 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraIndia Post

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