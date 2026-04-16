<p>Mumbai: The iconic World Trade Centre at Cuffe Parade in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> — one of the landmarks showcasing India's financial might—now has a special postal cover in its honour from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-post">India Post</a>. </p><p>The WTC Mumbai organized a special event to mark this achievement, celebrating over five decades of its role in India’s global trade journey. </p><p>Over the decades, the institution has played a vital role in connecting Indian businesses with global markets, facilitating trade, and fostering economic partnerships.</p><p>“We take immense pride in reflecting on the journey of WTC Mumbai, founded on the visionary ideals of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who believed in nation-building through planning, innovation, and enterprise. WTC Mumbai was established with a vision to position Mumbai, the commercial capital of India as a global hub for trade and commerce,” said Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, WTC Mumbai. </p>.FedEx breaks ground on fully automated air cargo hub at Navi Mumbai International Airport.<p>“We also recall with pride that the land for the Center was allotted under the leadership of Morarji Desai, who later inaugurated the facility during his tenure as Prime Minister, marking a significant moment in our institutional history. Our foundation rests on the belief in bringing prosperity through trade. Over the years, this has enabled us to continuously adapt to changing global dynamics while staying committed to supporting the growth of businesses especially MSMEs and contributing meaningfully to the nation’s economic progress,” added Kalantri.</p><p>“Institutions like WTC Mumbai creates meaningful platforms for business interaction, which remain indispensable for fostering trade and collaboration. He highlighted the evolving role of India Post as a logistics enabler, underlining its expanding infrastructure and growing partnerships that support trade and commerce across the country,” said Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle.</p><p>“WTC Mumbai has witnessed significant growth in recent years, particularly in areas such as sustainability, innovation, and business facilitation,” added Priya Pansare, Director, Trade & Investment Promotion, WTC Mumbai. </p><p>The WTC Mumbai is first world trade center in India - and consists of two towers - the M. Visvesaraya Industrial Research and Development Centre (MVIRDC) and the IDBI. In 2023, the MVIRDC World Trade Center was granted the premier accreditation from the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), New York.</p>