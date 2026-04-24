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India-US met coal trade unlikely to shield steel sector from price shocks, supply risks

The report highlights that global price linkages, higher freight costs, limited US export capacity, and technical constraints in Indian plants weaken the case for US coal as a reliable alternative.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 06:33 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 06:33 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

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