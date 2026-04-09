<p>Navi Mumbai: Green Asha, an Indian-flagged LPG tanker carrying 15,400 tonnes of LPG, successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached Jawaharlal Nehru Port at Nhava Sheva in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raigad">Raigad</a> district on Thursday. </p><p>The vessel has moored at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust’s liquid berth operated by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. </p><p>“This is a significant milestone as it is the first such vessel to reach JNPA since the onset of the war between the United States-Israel coalition and Iran,” the government said in a statement. </p>.LPG tanker which crossed Strait of Hormuz, reaches Gujarat, another set to arrive on March 17.<p>The vessel carried 15,400 tonnes of LPG.</p><p>The vessel, its cargo, and every member of the crew are all safe and secure. This arrival highlights the ability of maritime operations to function amid complex geopolitical conditions while ensuring the steady supply of essential LPG to the nation.</p><p>The West Asia conflict has disrupted energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for the majority of India's imports, however, the situation should ease in the coming days with the two-week temporary ceasefire. </p>