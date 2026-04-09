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Indian-flagged tanker Green Asha carrying 15,400 tonnes of LPG docks at Maharashtra port

The vessel has moored at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust’s liquid berth operated by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRaigadJawaharlal Nehru Port TrustLPG Tanker

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