<p>In a significant milestone for indigenous defence manufacturing and self-reliance, the Kolkata-headquartered Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) delivered three warships — Dunagiri, Sanshodhak and Agray — to the Indian Navy on Monday. </p><p>With the delivery of — Dunagiri, Sanshodhak and Agray — GRSE has reached the milestone of building 118 warships, including 80 delivered to the Indian Navy.</p>.Indian Navy staff kills woman in Visakhapatnam, stores body parts in fridge.<p>The delivery of these warships was formally accepted on behalf of the Indian Navy by Rear Admiral Gautam Marwah, Chief Staff Officer (Techical), Eastern Naval Command for the 2nd Project 17A Frigate Dunagiri and the 4th ASW SWC Agray, and by Commodore Shishir Dixit, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Eastern Naval Command, for the 4th Survey Vessel (Large) Sanshodhak.</p><p>Dunagiri, the second Advanced Guided-Missile Frigate built by GRSE under Project 17A, represents a significant advancement in indigenous warship design and construction. </p><p>Launched on July 15, 2022, the warship is among the most sophisticated platforms built by GRSE. Powered by a combination of diesel engines and gas turbines, it offers superior speed, endurance, and operational flexibility. The 149-metre-long, 6,670-tonne guided-missile frigate is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including advanced missile systems, modern AESA radar, and an integrated combat management system, enabling multi-dimensional operations across air, surface, and sub-surface domains. Equipped with BrahMos anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles, along with advanced defence systems, Dunagiri represents a significant leap in naval strike and defensive capabilities.</p><p>Sanshodhak, last of the four Survey Vessels (Large) built by GRSE, represents a key addition to the Indian Navy’s hydrographic and survey capabilities. Launched on June 13, 2023, the 110-metre-long vessel is equipped with advanced systems for conducting full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys, including port and harbour approaches, navigation channels, and maritime limits. It is also capable of collecting oceanographic and geographical data for defence applications. In addition to its primary survey role, the vessel can support helicopter operations, participate in low-intensity combat, function as a hospital ship, and undertake Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions. Powered by marine diesel engines and fitted with bow and stern thrusters for enhanced manoeuvrability at low speeds, the vessel is ideally suited for precise survey operations.</p><p>Agray, one of the eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW-SWCs) being built by GRSE and launched on March 13, 2024, reflects steady progress in this critical class of ships. The approximately 77.6-meter-long warship is designed for operations in coastal waters, these vessels are capable of full-scale sub-surface surveillance, search and attack missions, as well as coordinated operations with aircraft. The warship is equipped with a Combat Management System and is armed with lightweight torpedoes and anti-submarine warfare rockets. With approximately 88% indigenous content, Agray is also fitted with a 30 mm Naval Surface Gun, further reinforcing indigenous capabilities. Engineered for agility and precision, the vessel is powered by marine diesel engines coupled with waterjets, enabling high manoeuvrability. With a shallow draught of about 2.7 metres, it is ideally suited for operations in littoral waters.</p><p>“The simultaneous delivery of Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray highlights GRSE’s robust shipbuilding infrastructure, efficient project management, and its ability to execute multiple complex builds concurrently. It also reinforces the shipyard’s position as a key contributor to strengthening the Indian Navy’s capabilities across diverse operational roles,” official sources said. </p>