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Indian Navy gets advanced guided missile frigate, anti-submarine watercraft from GRSE

Agray, one of the eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW-SWCs) being built by GRSE and launched on March 13, 2024, reflects steady progress in this critical class of ships.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 15:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMissileIndian NavyGRSE

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