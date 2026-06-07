Indian politics dominated by Hindu-Muslim agenda; joblessness key concern, CJP apolitical: Abhijeet Dipke

<p>Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cockroach-janta-party">Cockroach Janta Party</a> founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday alleged that politics in the country over the last decade is centred around the Hindu-Muslim agenda, calling for a change in the government’s priorities and flagging unemployment as a pressing issue. </p><p>Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a day after leading an agitation in Delhi, Dipke reiterated the demand for Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation amid the row over the alleged NEET paper leak and CBSE OSM glitches.</p>.'We are not scared': CJP founder Dipke's message to govt as he leads movement to sack Dharmendra Pradhan.<p>He vowed to prepare an agenda to overhaul the education system after Pradhan’s resignation.</p>.<p>Dipke stressed that the CJP movement cannot be compared with demonstrations that occurred in some neighbouring countries, asserting that CJP is exclusively for Gen Z and it won't be associated with any political party.</p>.'If he can stop Russia-Ukraine war, can't he stop paper leak?': CJP founder says it is PM's responsibility to get Pradhan to resign .Security beefed up at CJP founder Dipke's home in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.<p>"We are seeing that the country's politics has moved to the Hindu-Muslim agenda in the past 10-12 years. This issue can't provide jobs. We need to shift that focus, and the government's priorities should also change.</p>.<p>"After Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, we will prepare an agenda for bringing changes in the education system. This will not end here because employment is also a key issue in the country," he added.</p>.<p>Dipke said someone should own up to the (NEET) paper leak that has impacted a large number of students.</p>.<p>''How can the system work efficiently if no one is taking the responsibility? If any company is facing losses because of someone, will that loss turn into profit till that person resigns?", Dipke said while justifying the demand for Pradhan's resignation.</p>.<p>A person is fired from a company after a couple of mistakes, but here, the papers of exams organised by the government are frequently getting leaked, he said, asking,"'How can we believe that you (government) are ready to accept mistakes till the resignation is finalised?'' He also slammed statements attributed to the profile of protesters who joined the Jantar Mantar demonstration.</p>.<p>''A huge crowd at Jantar Mantar and photographs speak about the people. How many people will they label as Pakistanis? Will they call the agitating students, the Opposition and media asking questions as Pakistanis?" he said without naming anybody.</p>.<p>Are the 'IT cell' people (of the ruling parties) only Indians?" he questioned.</p>.<p>Dipke said the CJP movement, which began as an online satirical platform over the "cockroach" terminology, cannot be equated with agitations that had taken place in some neighbouring countries.</p>.<p>"Because, here (in India) there is a system. Those who compare our movement with the ones that occurred in neighbouring countries should know that the Jantar Mantar was very peaceful. Youths who attended the agitation came from all corners of the country,' he added.</p>.<p>Elaborating on his future plans, Dipke said the agitations will be staged on a larger scale in a peaceful manner.</p>.<p>Dipke also targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his purported criticism.</p>.CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke vows to intensify protests if Dharmendra Pradhan is not sacked.<p>"Fadnavis should think before speaking, as he is the CM of a progressive state like Maharashtra, and not of Uttar Pradesh. I have a book with Dr Ambedkar's photo. Did the leader of the ruling party (Fadnavis) mean that showing Ambedkar's photo is anarchy? Is giving the slogan of 'Jai Bheem' anarchy according to them?" he said.</p>.<p>Dipke stressed that CJP will not associate itself with any political party, hinting that outside support to the movement is acceptable.</p>.<p>''We have not spoken to leaders of any political party. This movement is for Gen Z. Those who want to support us can support us externally, but we will not associate ourselves with any political party,'' he added. </p>