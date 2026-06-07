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Indian politics dominated by Hindu-Muslim agenda; joblessness key concern, CJP apolitical: Abhijeet Dipke

Dipke vowed to prepare an agenda to overhaul the education system after Pradhan’s resignation.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 14:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraCockroach Janta Party

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