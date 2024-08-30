India’s best is yet to come, says PM Modi as he drops hints of being on saddle beyond five years

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that India’s fintech ecosystem will play a huge role in providing a quality lifestyle to the people of India.

“I am confident that India's Fintech ecosystem will enhance the Ease of Living of the entire world. Our best is yet to come…India's fintech revolution is playing a big role in improving the Dignity of Life and Quality of Life”, the Prime Minister said adding that the GGF is into its fifth edition now and that he would be present in the 10th edition of GFF, five years later.

The GFF is the annual fintech conference organised by the Payments Council of India (PCI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Fintech Governance Council (FCC).

Modi held that India’s fintech revolution is widespread for one to witness right from the moment of their arrival at the airport to street food and shopping experience.

“In the last 10 years, the industry has received a record investment of more than $31 billion along with witnessing a startup growth of 500 percent,” he said highlighting affordable mobile phones, inexpensive data and Jan Dhan Bank accounts starting with zero balance for bringing in a revolution.

“Today, the total number of broadband users in the country has increased from 60 million to 940 million,” Shri Modi said, further highlighting that there is hardly any 18-year-old in the country without an Aadhaar, a digital identification.

“Today, more than 530 million people in the country have Jhan Dhan accounts. In a way we have connected a population equivalent to that of the entire European Union to banks in just 10 years,” he added.