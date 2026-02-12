<p>Mumbai: India’s largest dedicated mountaineering training campus is coming up in Majgaon in Pune district. </p><p>The Pune-based adventure organisation Giripremi and Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM) are spearheading the initiative which will transform adventure education in the country. </p> .<p>“The campus will emerge as a sustainable centre for disciplined, technical and value-based mountaineering training for future generations,” said GGIM’s founder Director Umesh Zirpe, who is an Everester, mentor and expedition leader. </p><p>The institute has envisioned the Majgaon campus—located in the Sahyadri ranges near Torna and Rajgad forts at Majgaon in Rajgad tehsil in Pune —as India’s largest dedicated mountaineering training centre. The project has received strong support from eminent personalities across diverse sectors. </p><p>The project was announced in Pune in the presence of distinguished personalities from the mountaineering fraternity, mentors and well-wishers.</p><p>On the occasion, an appeal was made to industry leaders, social organisations and individuals to extend financial support towards the development of this ambitious initiative.</p><p>The campus would be spread across 20 acres.</p> .<p>The campus would also have residential facilities. </p><p>Noted industrialist and mentor of the institution, Dr Pramod Chaudhari, </p><p>Parimal Chaudhari and Parth Chaudhari announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore towards the campus project.</p><p>Chaudhari also suggested that various buildings and departments within the institute be named after legendary Indian mountaineers in recognition of their contributions.</p><p>Honouring this suggestion, it was announced that the Dining Hall will be named after senior mountaineer late N K 'Abasaheb' Mahajan, and the Amphitheatre will be named after distinguished Indian Army mountaineer Colonel Narendra 'Bull' Kumar.</p><p>Additional contributions were declared during the event. </p><p>Ganesh Jadhav and Rajendra Awate of Gangotri Homes pledged Rs 5 lakh. Rahul Narute, CMD of Asian Machine Tools Corporation Pvt Ltd, committed to contributing Rs 2 lakh annually for six years on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (Retd) extended support with a contribution of Rs 1 lakh.</p><p>The project will be involved in imparting training in mountaineering, rock-climbing, disaster management and so on. </p>