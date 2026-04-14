<p>Mumbai: India’s first integrated digital platform for Transferable Development Rights (TDR) transactions — the e-TDR system — will go live from Wednesday (April 15) marking a major step towards transparent and secure property dealings in the city.</p><p>The platform was developed through a collaboration between the Maharashtra Urban Development Department (UDD) and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).</p>.Fire Services Day observed in Mumbai .<p>Designed to streamline TDR transactions, the system will enable buyers and sellers to conduct deals transparently, securely, and efficiently. It will also simplify processes related to reserved plots and Floor Space Index (FSI), making transactions faster and more seamless.</p><p>The portal will be fully operational from April 15, 2026, and will be accessible online. Registration on the platform is mandatory for both buyers and sellers before initiating any transaction.</p><p>The system was ceremonially launched earlier by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also holds the Urban Development portfolio, and the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. </p><p>Additional Chief Secretary Aseem Gupta played a key role in guiding the development of the platform.</p><p>Explaining the concept, officials said that when land is acquired for public purposes—such as roads, gardens, or infrastructure projects—property owners are compensated through Development Rights Certificates (DRCs) instead of monetary payment. These rights can either be used for development or traded in the market.</p><p>“The platform enhances transparency in transactions between buyers and sellers and allows for negotiations even after bidding. Once a deal is finalised, the process is completed through digital payment, with the TDR credited to the buyer’s account and payment transferred to the seller,” said BMC officials.</p><p>A digital Contract Note will be generated after each transaction, serving as a legally valid, computerised record capturing all details of the deal. The system also incorporates KYC-based account linking, secure banking integration with SBI, and AI-based analytics for monitoring and data management.</p><p>Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said the BMC has acted as the nodal agency to ensure effective implementation across Mumbai.</p><p>“The platform represents a significant step towards making Mumbai’s urban governance more transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric. By ensuring every transaction is recorded and secure, it will provide equal opportunities to stakeholders and support the city’s infrastructure growth,” she added.</p>