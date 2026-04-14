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India’s first e-TDR trading platform to go live from April 15

The platform was developed through a collaboration between the Maharashtra Urban Development Department and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 10:25 IST
Maharashtra NewsMaharshtratrading

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