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India's first underwater museum set to transform Sindhudurg into marine tourism hub

Tourism officials believe the project could place Sindhudurg alongside globally renowned marine tourism destinations known for underwater exploration and scuba experiences.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 04:55 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 04:55 IST
India NewsTourismSindhudurg

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