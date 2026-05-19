<p>Mumbai: Beyond its sun-kissed beaches, swaying coconut palms and historic sea forts, the scenic Konkan coast of Maharashtra is now preparing for a futuristic tourism attraction beneath the Arabian Sea.</p><p>In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, India’s maiden underwater museum, artificial coral reef and submarine tourism project is steadily taking shape off the picturesque Sindhudurg coastline.</p><p>The ambitious project, coming up near the Nivati Rock formations in Sindhudurg district, is expected to redefine tourism in coastal Maharashtra by positioning the district as an international “Underwater Tourism Destination” rather than merely a beach getaway. </p><p>Tourism officials believe the project could place Sindhudurg alongside globally renowned marine tourism destinations known for underwater exploration and scuba experiences.</p>.NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests Maharashtra coaching institute professor .<p>At the heart of the project lies Guldar, a decommissioned Kumbhir-class landing ship of the Indian Navy, which is being transformed into a spectacular underwater museum. Once installed on the seabed nearly 22 metres below sea level, the massive amphibious warship is expected to emerge as a major attraction for adventure enthusiasts, scuba divers and marine explorers.</p><p>“The project will give a completely new direction to marine tourism in India while ensuring sustainable development of natural resources,” Sindhudurg Collector Trupti Dhomase said during a visit to the Indian Institute of Scuba Diving and Aquatic Sports (IISDA) at Tarkarli, one of Maharashtra’s most popular diving destinations.</p><p>The underwater museum is being planned not merely as a tourism attraction but as a blend of marine conservation, heritage reuse and adventure tourism. Once operational, tourists will be able to experience scuba diving expeditions, guided underwater tours, submarine rides, underwater photography and marine biodiversity exploration.</p><p>Adding to the excitement, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is also developing a submarine tourism facility that will allow even non-divers to witness the underwater attraction. </p><p>MTDC Managing Director Nilesh Gatne said the submarine project is currently under construction and is expected to be operational within one-and-a-half years.</p><p>“The submarine will allow tourists to safely view the underwater warship and marine ecosystem without diving into the sea. This will make underwater tourism accessible to a wider range of visitors,” Gatne said.</p><p>Officials said artificial coral reefs will also be developed around the submerged vessel to create a thriving habitat for marine life. Over time, colourful fish species and marine organisms are expected to colonise the structure, turning it into a vibrant underwater ecosystem.</p><p>What makes the project environmentally significant is the emphasis on sustainability and biodiversity conservation. A detailed scientific study conducted by the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Goa, confirmed that the selected region does not contain natural coral formations. </p><p>Authorities said all hazardous and polluting materials have already been removed from the ship to make it environmentally safe before its deployment underwater.</p><p>To protect marine biodiversity, restrictions on fishing and anchoring activities within a 500-metre radius of the site have also been proposed. Officials believe the project could become a model for eco-friendly marine tourism in India.</p><p>The project is also expected to provide a major economic boost to the coastal district by generating employment opportunities for local youth in scuba diving training, boat operations, tourism guidance, hospitality, photography and water sports-related services.</p><p>Tourism experts feel the sight of a giant naval warship resting deep beneath the sea, surrounded by artificial coral gardens and colourful marine life, could soon become one of India’s most unique travel experiences — adding a dramatic new chapter to Sindhudurg’s tourism story.</p>