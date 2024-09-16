India’s most complex underground metro to start running this month

Mumbai: India's most complex and challenging underground metro project - Mumbai Metro Line-3 - would start running by the end of September.
Also known as Colaba–Bandra-SEEPZ or the Aqua Line - the project has faced several hurdles and is one of the most technically-challenging infrastructure projects being undertaken in Mumbai.
The route connects business, commercial, banking and entertainment hubs like Nariman Point, Fort, BKC, SEEPZ and MIDC.
The 33.5 km-route is expected to transform Mumbai’s transportation.
The first phase of the project between Aarey Colony and BKC, the Aarey Carshed and Aarey Station would be commissioned by September-end.
“We plan to start the Mumbai Metro Line-3 by the end of this month itself,” Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said during an informal interaction with journalists.
“We will now start with the first phase now…the second phase will follow,” he said.
The second phase is between BKC and Colaba, which is expected to be commissioned in 2025.
Metro-3 will cater to 17 lakh passengers daily with an unfailing frequency of 3 to 4 minutes, ferrying approximately 2,500 passengers at a time.
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is the nodal agency for the project.
The total project cost is expected to be around Rs 38,000 crore.
Once fully complete, it would ensure a commute from Colaba to SEEPZ within one hour - and would run on the North-South and South-North direction like the suburban networks of Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR).
The route has stations near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Churchgate, the headquarters of CR and WR and also Dadar where CR intersects with WR.
It will ensure easy access to over 30 educational institutes, 13 hospitals, 14 religious places and over 30 recreational facilities.
“It will provide connectivity to the areas hereto not connected with suburban rail like Kalbadevi, Girgaum, Worli and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport,” officials said.
It will integrate with other Metro lines, Mono rail, Suburban railway and ST Bus Services and will also reduce congestion on suburban railways by 15 per cent.
