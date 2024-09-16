India’s most complex underground metro to start running this month

Mumbai: India's most complex and challenging underground metro project - Mumbai Metro Line-3 - would start running by the end of September.

Also known as Colaba–Bandra-SEEPZ or the Aqua Line - the project has faced several hurdles and is one of the most technically-challenging infrastructure projects being undertaken in Mumbai.

The route connects business, commercial, banking and entertainment hubs like Nariman Point, Fort, BKC, SEEPZ and MIDC.

The 33.5 km-route is expected to transform Mumbai’s transportation.

The first phase of the project between Aarey Colony and BKC, the Aarey Carshed and Aarey Station would be commissioned by September-end.

“We plan to start the Mumbai Metro Line-3 by the end of this month itself,” Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said during an informal interaction with journalists.

“We will now start with the first phase now…the second phase will follow,” he said.