Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

India’s next agricultural revolution will be AI-driven: Minister Jitendra Singh

'AI offers, for the first time, scalable solutions to structural challenges that have long constrained farm productivity'
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 04:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 04:37 IST
MaharashtraMaharashtra NewsAgricultureJitendra SinghArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us