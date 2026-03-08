Menu
India’s Olympic medal tally can improve with more women in sports: Raksha Khadse

ASMITA League has witnessed the participation of nearly 3 lakh women across 33 disciplines in 2,600 leagues. In the 2025–26 season, around 1.59 lakh women have already participated in 1,287 leagues.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 11:23 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 11:23 IST
India NewssportswomenOlympics

