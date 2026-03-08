<p>Mumbai: India’s medal tally at the Summer Olympic Games and other multi-discipline international events can improve only if there is a significant rise in women’s participation in sports, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Khadse said on Sunday. </p><p>Khadse’s remarks came at the launch of a nationwide athletics league at 250 locations across the country under the Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action (ASMITA) programme at the Divisional Sports Complex, Garkheda at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar coinciding with the International Women’s Day.</p><p>Khadse also inaugurated yoga, wushu, kickboxing and weightlifting leagues under the ASMITA banner. </p><p>Besides, she flagged off a cyclothon and walkathon organised by the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in collaboration with MY Bharat, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, and the Maharashtra State Sports Department, to promote fitness, sports participation and women’s empowerment.</p><p>“International Women’s Day reminds us that women’s rights, dignity and equal opportunities are not just a social necessity, but the foundation of nation-building. When women are given opportunities, the entire society becomes empowered. That is exactly what we are doing through ASMITA, which was launched in 2021 by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said.</p>.Women entrepreneurs to drive economic empowerment in Andhra: CM Naidu.<p>“ASMITA is helping us identify talent from the grassroots, including rural, tribal and school-level backgrounds. When participation increases, the talent pool expands, competition improves and eventually the medal count also rises. If more women take up sports, our performance in major international events will certainly improve. In that sense, ASMITA acts as a catalyst in enhancing India’s medal prospects at competitions like the Olympics,” she added.</p><p>So far, the ASMITA League has witnessed the participation of nearly 3 lakh women across 33 disciplines in 2,600 leagues. In the 2025–26 season, around 1.59 lakh women have already participated in 1,287 leagues.</p><p>On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the ASMITA athletics league featured 100m, 200m and 400m races for girls in three age categories: under-13, 13–18, and 18-plus, conducted across 250 locations nationwide. Nearly 2 lakh girls participated in the one-day event.</p><p>The programme was implemented in collaboration with MY Bharat, Khelo India Centres (KICs), the SAI ecosystem and NCOEs, State and District Sports Associations, as well as District Youth Officers (DYOs).</p><p>“Let every district become active in sports, every daughter become confident, and fitness become a national habit. Through Khelo India, Fit India, MY Bharat and ASMITA, we are building a stronger, fitter and more empowered India. Under the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, India’s sports ecosystem is continuously becoming more inclusive and women-centric,” Khadse said.</p>