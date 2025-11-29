Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

India’s tradition rooted in fraternity, dispute not in our nature: Mohan Bhagwat

Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Bhagwat said that India's concept of nationhood differs fundamentally from Western interpretations.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 09:03 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRSSNagpurMohan Bhagwattradition

Follow us on :

Follow Us