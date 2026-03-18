<p>In what sparked off a major political issue, controversial astrologer Ashok Kharat, a so-called Godman — who is influential in political circles and patronised by who’s who has been arrested with police seizing over 50 objectionable photos and videos. </p><p>As soon as the arrest came to light, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member and the party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said: “Maharashtra’s Epstein Files are now in open” while state Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal equated him with Maharashtra’s Asaram Bapu and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.</p>.Bank accounts of Gulzar-e-Raza sealed: Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis.<p>Kharat has been arrested by Unit 1 of Crime Branch of the Nashik police following complaint a case of sexual assault. </p><p>Following his arrest, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANS) submitted a memorandum to Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, demanding strict action in the matter.</p><p>Kharat has been arrested under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act. </p><p>The initial case was registered against him at the Sarkarwada police station.</p><p>“The accused has been arrested following a complaint of sexual assault. Investigations are in progress,” said Senior Inspector Anchal Mudgal.</p><p>Pune-based social activist Vijay Kumbhar said Kharat’s arrest is not just a crime—but a high-profile exploitation racket</p><p>“A self-styled “Captain” and astrologer to powerful circles, he is accused of raping a woman, with police recovering 58 obscene videos—reportedly involving multiple women, including those from influential circles. For years, he built access to politicians, celebrities, and elites through astrology, operating unchecked while allegedly exploiting women behind closed doors. Power proximity breeds blind trust, which leads to systemic silence—and ultimately enables abuse,” he said. </p><p>“The question is no longer who Kharat is— but who protected him, and who else is in those videos,” he asked. </p><p>Kharat heads the Shivnika Trust and is said to be a former Merchant Navy officer, calling himself a “Captain”. </p><p>The Maha Vikas Aghadi trained guns on NCP leader and Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women Commission, Rupali Chakankar over her alleged proximity to the accused. </p><p>Sapkal said that she should immediately resign or the government should immediately sack her. </p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushama Andhare slammed Chakankar, claiming that although the latter was aware of Kharat’s murky record, she allegedly shielded him and even threatened the local media in Nashik against exposing him.</p><p>Calling Chakankar a blatant liar, Andhare alleged that the MSCW chief had prior knowledge of Kharat’s activities yet tried to protect him. She cited an apology letter reportedly extracted by Chakankar from a local newspaper that attempted to expose the godman’s sinister activities exploiting women.</p><p>Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar demanded Chakankar’s sacking, accusing her of “supporting fraudulent elements” instead of safeguarding women’s rights.</p><p>Sapkal questioned how such activities continued unhindered despite the state’s anti-superstition law, invoking the legacy of reformers and the slain anti-superstition crusader Narendra Dabholkar.</p><p>“In a progressive state shaped by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, it is shocking that such activities by this person flourished openly,” the Congress leader said, demanding a probe into those backing Kharat and his trust.</p>