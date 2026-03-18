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Influential astrologer Ashok Kharat arrested with objectionable videos

Kharat has been arrested by Unit 1 of Crime Branch of the Nashik police following complaint a case of sexual assault.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 15:27 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 15:27 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

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