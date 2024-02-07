Injured tiger is far more dangerous: Rohit Pawar vows fightback by MVA

"Today, even if the party and the symbol have been hijacked by misusing the power, the father of the party is with us," he posted in X.

Social media posts like “Our Party, Our Symbol: Sharadchandra Govindrao Pawar” went viral even as a poster reading “Chinha Tumara, Baap Hamara” was put up outside the NCP state headquarters at the Ballard Estate area of Mumbai.

The MVA allies rallied behind Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, the MP from Baramati.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said that the order of the EC was on expected lines. "Sharad Pawar is not going to lose anything by this decision. This day needs to be observed as black day, there is no democracy left here," said Wadettiwar, a senior Congress leader.

"When the Election Commission itself starts to legitimise theft, you know that democracy is doomed. The election commission has now once again proved to be the fraud that it is, entirely compromised (EC). They are now showing everyone that we aren’t a free and fair democracy anymore," Worli MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray said.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that the EC's decision to award the NCP party and symbol to Ajit Pawar was written by the central government, the Election Commission only announced it.

“A few months ago BJP National President J P Nadda had said that no regional party would exist in the country. After that, the central agencies and the Election Commission have started eliminating regional parties at the behest of the Narendra Modi government. What happened earlier with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party is a kind of killing of democracy,” said Patole.