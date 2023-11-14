Innocent Marathas being targeted for Beed violence: Manoj Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday alleged that the Marathas who had nothing to do with the violence in Beed were being targeted, and the community will take to the streets if the injustice continued.

He was talking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati, his native village in Maharashtra's Jalna district. The activist was on Sunday discharged after a 10-day stay at a hospital following his second hunger strike for the Maratha reservation.