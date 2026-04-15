Inside TCS Nashik case: Undercover cops, harassment and claims of religious conversion

<p>A sprawling investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at a business process outsourcing (BPO) unit of Tata Consultancy Services in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Maharashtra">Maharashtra’s</a> Nashik has triggered a political storm, raised serious questions about workplace safety, and put one of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=India">India’s </a>largest IT firms under scrutiny.</p><p><strong>How the case first came to light</strong></p><p>The case traces back to a complaint filed in February with the Nashik City Police by a political party worker. The complaint alleged that a Hindu woman employed at the TCS facility had begun observing Ramzan fasts, prompting suspicions of religious influence at the workplace.</p><p>It was this tip-off that led the police to quietly initiate a covert probe into the office environment. Officers contacted the woman’s family, who reportedly told investigators they had withdrawn her from work after noticing changes in her religious practices.</p><p><strong>Inside the covert police operation</strong></p><p>What followed was an unusual undercover exercise. As per media reports, four police personnel posed as housekeeping staff inside the TCS office, observing employee interactions over a period of roughly two weeks. Investigators later said the operation revealed patterns of alleged misconduct involving some team leaders, including claims of sexual harassment, coercion, and attempts to influence the religious beliefs of colleagues.</p>.TCS Nashik sexual harassment case: Bank accounts of accused being scrutinised.<p><strong>The first FIR and what it alleged</strong></p><p>The probe culminated in the first FIR, centred on a relationship between an employee and one of the accused, Danish Shaikh. Police said that the woman alleged Shaikh had sexual relations with her on the promise of marriage while concealing that he was already married with children. </p><p>Based on this, a rape case was registered, along with charges related to hurting religious sentiments, as he was also accused of influencing her to adopt his faith.</p><p><strong>Nine FIRs, multiple accusations</strong></p><p>Soon after, more women employees, most of them aged between 18 and 25 and earning between Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000 – came forward with allegations. In total, nine FIRs have been filed so far. Seven of them reportedly contain similar allegations, including unwanted physical contact, Sexually suggestive remarks, pressure linked to work assignments and attempts at religious influence or conversion.</p><p>The charges have been filed under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sexual harassment, rape, stalking, and hurting religious sentiments.</p><p><strong>Arrests and the ongoing probe</strong></p><p>At least seven employees have been arrested in connection with the case. Those named include Asif Ansari, Danish Shaikh, Shafi Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Ashwin Chainani.</p><p>Another employee, HR manager Nida Khan, is currently absconding, with investigators examining her role in recruitment and internal processes. Police have also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an ACP-rank officer to probe complaints from eight women employees who alleged that their grievances were ignored by the HR department.</p><p>Investigators are now examining bank accounts of the accused to determine whether there were financial links to any organised activity, according to PTI.</p>.TCS Nashik sexual harassment case: Female HR manager's police custody extended till April 15.<p><strong>Digital trail and wider angles</strong></p><p>During the investigation, police reportedly recovered WhatsApp chats and other digital evidence. Investigators are also looking into claims that a Malaysia-linked preacher was introduced to some employees through video calls.</p><p>In one instance cited by investigators to The Indian Express, a photograph of a Hindu colleague dressed in Muslim attire was recovered from an accused person’s phone.</p><p><strong>What TCS has said</strong></p><p>TCS has described the allegations as serious and said it has taken immediate action. The company reiterated its “zero-tolerance policy” towards harassment and coercion, adding that all employees under investigation have been suspended pending enquiry.</p><p>Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran termed the matter “gravely concerning and anguishing”, and said a thorough investigation is underway.</p><p>TCS Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian has also said that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty, along with any necessary corrective measures.</p>.'Zero-tolerance policy': TCS suspends Nashik employees accused of sexual harassment, religious conversion.<p><strong>Political reactions and controversy</strong></p><p>The case has quickly taken on political overtones.</p><p>BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar described it as a case of “corporate jihad”, while party workers staged protests in Nashik demanding strict action.</p><p>Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan called the incident “unfortunate and shameful”, alleging that women were lured with promises of jobs and better pay.</p><p>On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised TCS’s response as inadequate and insensitive to the gravity of the allegations.</p><p><strong>A counter-narrative from the accused’s families</strong></p><p>Even as the investigation gathers pace, families of some of the accused have contested the police version.</p><p>In comments to The Indian Express, the wife of one arrested employee claimed the case stemmed from “a relationship gone wrong” between Danish Shaikh and one complainant, and alleged that unrelated cases had been “clubbed together”. She maintained that her husband had minimal interaction with the main accused and was called in by police only because of his senior position, before being arrested later.</p>