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Inside TCS Nashik case: Undercover cops, harassment and claims of religious conversion

A covert police operation at a TCS Nashik BPO has unravelled a web of sexual harassment, coercion allegations, multiple FIRs, and a fast-escalating political storm.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:09 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 12:09 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSexual HarassmentNashikTata Consultancy ServicesWorkplace harassment

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