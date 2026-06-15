Inspired by Modi's appeal, Maharashtra family refuses to buy new gold mangalsutra for wedding

<p>Buying gold for celebrations such as big-fat Indian weddings is almost a ritual, but a family in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>decided to instead refurbish an old mangalsutra for their future daughter-in-law.</p><p>The decision came shortly after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/explained-indias-rising-gold-imports-behind-pm-modis-appeal-for-austerity-3999561">Prime Minister Narendra Mod</a>i's appeal on May 10, in which he urged people to use fuel judiciously, postpone gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to help strengthen the economy amid the conflict in West Asia.</p><p>“Inspired by the Prime Minister’s appeal, we have decided that we will not buy any new gold jewellery for the wedding of my son Yash, a software engineer, on July 1,” said Satish Gaurishankar Choubey, who runs a puja materials shop in Pulgaon, Wardha.</p>.India raises gold, silver tariffs to 15% to curb imports after PM Modi's call to cut purchases.<p>Notably, the family has also invited the Prime Minister to bless the newlyweds. In a letter addressed to PM Modi, Choubey said the decision was not merely about saving money, but a conscious effort to demonstrate how even ordinary citizens can engage in responsible spending in the national interest.</p><p>The family felt that responding positively to the prime minister's call was their way of participating in a greater national effort. </p>