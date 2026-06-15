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Homeindiamaharashtra

Inspired by Modi's appeal, Maharashtra family refuses to buy new gold mangalsutra for wedding

Notably, the family has also invited the Prime Minister to bless the newlyweds.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:35 IST
India NewsweddingNarendra ModiTrending

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