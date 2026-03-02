INSV Kaundinya flagged into Mumbai harbour after maiden voyage to Oman

<p>Mumbai: In a historic day for Indian maritime traditions and heritage, INSV Kaundinya, a traditionally constructed stitched sailing vessel, returned home after successfully completing her maiden overseas voyage to Muscat, the capital of Oman. </p><p>Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command, and Mahboob Issa Alraisi, Consul General of the Sultanate of Oman in Mumbai), flagged the ship in Mumbai Harbour.</p><p>The flag-in ceremony marks the successful completion of the vessel’s maiden overseas voyage to the Sultanate of Oman and her historic return passage across the Arabian Sea, reaffirming India’s enduring maritime heritage and India–Oman linkages across the Indian Ocean.</p><p>As INSV Kaundinya made her ceremonial entry, a colourful parade of sails and a traditional water arc salute welcomed her, creating a spectacular and emotionally charged atmosphere in the harbour. </p><p>The event symbolised both pride in India’s maritime heritage and admiration for the crew’s accomplishment.</p><p>At the impressive ceremony, Seth highlighted the national significance of the project, stating that INSV Kaundinya represented the revival of India’s ancient maritime knowledge systems and would inspire the country's youth. </p><p>He underscored the courage, resilience, and spirit of rediscovery reflected by the voyage, encouraging young Indians to embrace adventure and innovation rooted in civilisational confidence.</p><p>Admiral Swaminathan, who had flagged off the commended the crew for their extraordinary dedication and professionalism in sailing a traditionally constructed stitched vessel across the Arabian Sea. </p><p>He underscored the immense hard work involved from conceptualisation and research to design, traditional construction, crew training and execution of the voyage.</p><p>Operating a square-sailed, stitched wooden vessel without modern structural reinforcements required exceptional planning, seamanship, teamwork, and endurance, making the expedition's successful completion a remarkable achievement for the Indian Navy.</p><p>The event symbolised both pride in India’s maritime heritage and admiration for the crew’s accomplishment.</p><p>INSV Kaundinya is a 20-metre, traditionally constructed stitched sailing vessel of the Indian Navy, inspired by a 5th century CE depiction from the Ajanta Caves. Built using ancient Indian shipbuilding techniques in which wooden planks are stitched together with coir rope and sealed with natural resins, the vessel represents a revival of India’s rich maritime heritage. Inducted into the Navy in May 2025 and named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, she symbolises India’s historic seafaring traditions and civilisational linkages across the Indian Ocean.</p><p>INS Kaundinya was formally flagged off on 29 December 2025 by Admiral Swaminathan in the august presence of Issa Saleh Al Shibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India.</p>