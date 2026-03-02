Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

INSV Kaundinya flagged into Mumbai harbour after maiden voyage to Oman

As INSV Kaundinya made her ceremonial entry, a colourful parade of sails and a traditional water arc salute welcomed her, creating a spectacular and emotionally charged atmosphere in the harbour.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 15:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 15:47 IST
India NewsINS

Follow us on :

Follow Us