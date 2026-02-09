<p>Mumbai: In the midst of rapid <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/urbanisation">urbanisation</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trees">trees</a> are not merely ornamental additions but vital allies in combating climate change, safeguarding public health, and ensuring sustainable development. </p><p>In view of this, arboriculture is gaining more and more importance in the hustling-bustling cities of India. </p><p>With this message, the second International Arboriculture Conference will be held on March 7-8 in Mumbai, which is being jointly hosted by the Amenity Tree Care Association (ATCA) and the Nanaji Deshmukh Pratishthan (NDP).</p><p>The conference, which will feature international experts, has been titled - ‘Growing Cities-Greener Canopies’.</p><p>As the city grows vertically, the challenge is to grow green horizontally.</p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> would be one of the special guests at the event.</p><p>The event is being spearheaded by Vaibhav Raje and Nakul Savani, the Directors of ATCA.</p><p>“Rapid urbanisation has led to neglect in tree protection and care. It is essential for state governments, municipal corporations, and local bodies to implement strong policies towards improving arboriculture standards, technical education, and urban tree laws,” said Raje.</p>.Belagavi: Thousands of trees felled illegally in presence of Forest Department officials .<p>“The central theme of the conference is ‘Growing Cities. Greener Canopies.’ Following last year’s theme ‘Our Trees. Our Cities. Our Lives,’ this year’s event marks the next step in recognizing trees not as obstacles to urban growth but as climate allies, health protectors, and critical infrastructure,” aded Savani.</p><p>“This partnership reflects our commitment to building greener and healthier cities for future generations. In a dynamic city like Mumbai, the balance between development and environment can indeed be achieved, and this conference will demonstrate how,” points out Aryan Pandey, CEO, NDP.</p><p>The conference is open to tree care experts, horticulturists, arborists, architects, urban planners, municipal officials, researchers, students, and environmental enthusiasts. </p><p>The keynote address would be delivered by Alan Abraham, an eminent architect and Dia Mirza, actor, activist and UN Goodwill Ambassador. </p><p>The conference will feature renowned national and international experts, including: Carl Dalla Riva, Director, Board of Arboriculture, Australia, Dan Lambe, CEO, Arbor Day Foundation, USA, Jessica Sanders – Executive Director, Sacramento Tree Foundation, USA, Dr Sangram Chavan, Senior Scientist, National Institute of Abiotic Stress Management, Baramati, Dr Prachi Gupta, Professor, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru , Vyom Bhatt, Co-Founder, Shroomsabha, Gabor Goertz, CEO & Co-Founder, Greehill and architect Shilpa Gavane, Founder, Trees of Ahmedabad.</p><p>The conference is about making space for trees in the way we build, plan, and live. It’s a call to rethink how we care for urban trees - not as obstacles, but as essential allies in creating healthier, more livable cities</p>