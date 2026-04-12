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Invoking Mahatma Phule, new industry body set up in Mumbai's BKC

The choice of Phule's birth anniversary as the launch date carried a message: economic opportunity must extend beyond privileged classes to reach the last mile of Indian society.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 07:44 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 07:44 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraJyothiba Phule birth anniversary

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