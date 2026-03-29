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IOS Sagar to be flagged off in Mumbai

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the ship.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 03:56 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 03:56 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraIndian Navy

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