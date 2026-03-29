<p>Mumbai: In an important step in maritime cooperation, IOS Sagar will be flagged off from the Naval Dockyard in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> on 2 April 2026.</p><p>INS Sunayna, a Saryu-class patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, has been designated as Indian Ocean Ship Sagar. </p><p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the ship. </p><p>The initiative builds on India’s long-standing maritime cooperation efforts and reflects the Government of India’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), while also advancing the broader framework of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions (MAHASAGAR).</p>.Indian Navy to commission stealth frigate INS Taragiri in Visakhapatnam.<p>The initiative reinforces India’s commitment to collaborative security and capacity building in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).</p><p>IOS Sagar is designed as a unique operational engagement programme that enables naval personnel from Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) to train and sail together aboard an Indian Naval Ship (INS). </p><p>By integrating international participants into shipboard activities and professional training modules, the initiative promotes practical cooperation, interoperability and shared understanding of maritime operations.</p><p>As part of the current edition of IOS SAGAR, naval personnel from FFCs will undertake port calls, joint exercises and professional exchanges. </p><p>In an evolving maritime environment, the IOR faces a range of shared challenges, including maritime security threats, piracy, illegal fishing, trafficking, natural disasters, and the growing need for safe and secure sea lines of communication. Addressing these complexities requires enhanced interoperability, shared operational understanding, and coordinated responses among regional navies.</p><p>The IOS SAGAR initiative exemplifies the spirit of ‘One Ocean, One Mission’ with participants demonstrating exceptional professionalism, teamwork, and camaraderie. The interactions also facilitated meaningful exchanges of Best Practices, strengthening mutual trust and enhancing interoperability among partner navies.</p>