IRS official Sameer Wankhede gets 'death threat'

Last Updated 11 October 2023, 20:49 IST

Mumbai police has launched a probe after Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede allegedly received a death threat from `religious fanatic' from Bangladesh, an official said here on Wednesday.

Wankhede, currently posted in Chennai, received the threat over phone on Monday afternoon, he said.

He then sent an email to Mumbai police commissioner and also the Goregaon police station here, in whose limits he has his permanent residence, informing them about the threat.

A case was registered at Goregaon police station and probe was on, the official said.

Wankhede was in news two years ago when he was heading the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zone and handled some high-profile cases including an alleged drug seizure case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan.

(Published 11 October 2023, 20:49 IST)
