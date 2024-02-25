Is Bharat Ratna to Swaminathan ploy to conceal Centre's anti-farmer stance, asks Sharad Pawar group

One of the main demands of the farm outfits protesting currently is the implementation of the Minimum Support Price mechanism based on the formula of Swaminathan but the Centre was unwilling to implement it, said Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP.

"It is more than two weeks since the current farmers' protest started. The farmers have been stopped by the government from entering Delhi and placing their demands. They protested in 2020-21 too and after many lives were lost, the government took back the three farm laws as demanded by the farmers," he said in a statement.