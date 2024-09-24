Is this 'balatkari bachao alliance'?: BJP slams I.N.D.I.A. for 'mourning death' of Badlapur rapist in 'encounter'

The incident drew condemnation from the opposition parties who questioned the chain of events and also asked if it was a move to destroy evidence in a case that had triggered national outrage.

"Is it an attempt to destroy evidence? Were Akshay Shinde's hands not tied by the police during the transit? How could he reach for the gun, and how come the police were so careless? We demand a judicial probe in this matter," Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said.

There is no action against the "BJP-linked" school management but an arrested accused is shot dead in suspicious circumstances, he said, adding "we have no trust in Badlapur police".

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare equated the incident with the gunning down of four rape accused in Telangana in 2019. "There too the police claimed it was done in self-defence. However, due to the deaths, the truth never came out. The same will be the case with the Badlapur sexual assault. Was Akshay Shinde killed as he was hiding something more sinister? Why is the school management still on the run," she said.

How come Akshay Shinde managed to snatch a gun despite being handcuffed and how did he know to operate the firearm, Andhare further questioned. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, must throw some light on these questions, she said, adding "it shows the state home minister's inability to handle critical cases".

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the incident must be probed by a sitting High Court judge. "We demand a detailed inquiry into the incident by a sitting HC judge so that all the facts come out. No one should be allowed to go scot-free. It is not clear whether the accused committed suicide or was killed. We do not trust this government, which cannot protect girls or give them justice," he said.

He also alleged inefficiency on the part of the Maharashtra police under DGP Rashmi Shukla.

Shinde's family too has also demanded a probe into the matter and claimed his killing was an encounter.

