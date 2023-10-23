Israeli Consul General pays tributes to Shivaji Maharaj, Savarkar

Soshani visited the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak off the Shivaji Park at Dadar in Mumbai, where he paid his tributes.

Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar, who is the Chairman of Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, received the Israeli diplomat.

“Yato Dharmastato Jayah - Dussehra is the day to celebrate the victory of good over evil. Worshiped weapons and offered tributes heros like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar at Savarkar Smarak in Mumbai. Israel is fighting the war against Hamas with sophisticated weapons and a highest moral order. We will win (sic),” the diplomat tweeted after the visit.