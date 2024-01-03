Issue advertisements for all important posts till MPSC mains or else we will hit the streets: Maharashtra Congress

Londhe said that the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government merely announced the filling up of 75000 posts and mocked MPSC students. “The students had held a protest recently demanding that the new examination system of MPSC be implemented after two years, is the MPSC and BJP government taking revenge for this protest? Is the BJP government even thinking straight? The MPSC had also taken a decision of holding a single exam for all posts, who is giving them such ideas?,” said Londhe.

“The government had earlier decided to conduct recruitment on a contract basis. In Jalgaon district, an advertisement was given to fill the posts of Tehsildar on a contract basis. Under this scheme, people from a certain ideology are being directly appointed to key posts of the Joint Secretary. The post starts after 16 years of service after being recruited from UPSC but now direct recruitment is being done to ensure certain people enter the system. This is a conspiracy against students and youth from ordinary and poor families,” he added.

Londhe pointed out that as many as 2.5 lakh posts are vacant in the state but the government is not recruiting these posts. “The government had announced recruitment for 75,000 posts, but nothing yet has happened even on that front. The expectations of the students who are preparing for administrative service recruitment by MPSC are being crushed and the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government has made a cruel mockery of the students,” he said.