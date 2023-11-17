Issue APS certificate early for students pursuing studies abroad, says MLC Satyajeet Tambe to German Consul General

Mumbai: In order to save students' precious study time, Maharashtra's MLC Satyajeet Tambe wrote to the German Consul General in Mumbai urging him to fasten the process of APS certification.

Students wishing to pursue further studies in Germany have to apply for the Academic Evaluation Centre (APS) certificate before the visa approval process begins.

According to the German Embassy website, the approval process takes three to five weeks. "However, I spoke with some of my acquaintances, none of them received any such intimation even after two months. Some of them received the certificate after six months," Tambe stated in the letter to the German Consul General Achim Fabig.

Tambe, who represents the Nashik Division Graduates seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, further stated that the process delays students’ admission to the desired colleges/institutions and they also lose out on crucial lessons.

"In view of this, I request you simplify the process of APS certification to relieve students of anxiety. One step on the problem will eradicate the unpredictability of the process and students can plan their education better and not risk a crucial academic year," he added.