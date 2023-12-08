JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

ITI officials suspended for swindling funds, scholarships of SC, ST students

The issue was raised by Uddhav Thackeray Sena faction's MLC Ambadas Danve in the legislative council.
Last Updated 08 December 2023, 10:30 IST

Follow Us

Nagpur: Maharashtra Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha on Friday announced the suspension of officials of an industrial training institute (ITI) in Wardha district over the alleged misappropriation of allowances and scholarships meant for students belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) communities.

The issue was raised by Leader of the Opposition and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve, along with queries from BJP MLC Uma Khapre and Ramdas Ambatkar in the legislative council.

The alleged misappropriation had taken place at an ITI in Seloo in Wardha district from 2018 to 2023, it was stated.

Lodha, the state minister for skill development and entrepreneurship, informed the council that an inquiry committee had presented a report revealing that substance allowances and scholarships were disbursed in cash to students who had bank accounts.

In light of these findings, the government has suspended officials responsible for misappropriating the allowances and scholarships for six years, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 December 2023, 10:30 IST)
India NewsBJPMaharashtraScheduled TribeShiv Sena (UBT)Scheduled Caste

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT