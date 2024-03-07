It’s a wonder I came out of jail alive: Ex-DU professor Saibaba after release from Nagpur jail

“There was every chance that I would not have come out alive,” Saibaba told media people. He had earlier refused to talk to the press saying, “My health is very bad. I can't talk. I will have to first take medical treatment, and then only I will be able to speak.”

The former DU professor, who depends on a wheelchair for mobility, said he changed his mind after requests from lawyers and reporters. Saibaba said he would be visiting doctors soon.