It's backdoor entry of Marathas into OBC category: Bhujbal targets govt; says birth decides caste

Bhujbal, the food and civil supplies minister, said, 'The draft notification issued by the state government providing Kunbi certificates to all Marathas is an eyewash. It was a matter of study whether it is injustice to OBCs or Marathas are being taken for a ride.' 'Intellectuals from the Maratha community should also think about it,' he said, adding that the community was making backdoor entry into the OBC reservation.