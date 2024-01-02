It's do or die battle for separate Vidarbha, says Wamanrao Chatap

Nagpur: Veteran activist and politician Wamanrao Chatap, who is among those spearheading the demand for separate statehood of Vidarbha said it was going to be a do and die battle even a he accused both the Congress and BJP of letting down the people of the vast region of Maharashtra.

Vidarbha comprises two revenue divisions and 11 districts: Nagpur division comprising Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia and Amravati division comprising Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim - and the region is spread across 97,321 sq km.

“We've lost faith…we believed in the promises of Congress, the assurances of the BJP…but both the Congress and the BJP and their respective alliances have let the people of the region down,” Chatap told DH in Nagpur.