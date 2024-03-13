It's Eknath Gangubai Sambhaji Shinde now: Maharashtra CM includes mother's name on office nameplate

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday got a new name plate installed outside his office chamber at the state secretariat in south Mumbai, which now mentions his mother's name before that of his father.

His new name plate now reads 'Eknath Gangubai Sambhaji Shinde'.

The change in the name plate was done in accordance with the state cabinet's recent decision, making it mandatory for all children born on or after May 1, 2024 to include the name of their mother in all government documents, such as Aadhaar and PAN cards.