'Jaisi karni waisi bharni': Maharashtra Congress MLA's 'mood in India similar' remark after White House dinner attack stirs up row

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | Speaking on the attack on US President Trump, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar yesterday said, "Jaisi karni waisi bharni. The way he has disturbed each country in the world despite being in the top post...Today, Trump has ruined the US to fulfil his… pic.twitter.com/4dUKuv408s
#WATCH | On Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's statement, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, "This is not Congress's 'Mohabat ki dukaan' but 'Nafrat ki bhaijaan'. Vijay Wadettiwar, who, on behalf of the Congress, gave a clean chit to Pakistan in the 26/11… pic.twitter.com/G4QGfJX6je