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'Jaisi karni waisi bharni': Maharashtra Congress MLA's 'mood in India similar' remark after White House dinner attack stirs up row

Wadettiwar links the shooting incident in the US to public anger and remarks that 'same feeling exists among the people today that the whole of India is also moving on the path of ruin'.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 06:39 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 06:39 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsControversyMaharahstra

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