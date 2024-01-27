Jarange Patil breaks fast in presence of Shinde, garlands Shivaji statue after govt accepts major Maratha quota demands

After hectic negotiations on the issue of Maratha reservation and issuance of a fresh notification, chief campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil ended his fast on Saturday in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. He also withdrew his agitation after the government accepted his demands and put out a draft Government Resolution (GR).

Shinde and Jarange Patil together garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Navi Mumbai.

Manoj Jarange-Patil broke the fast after Eknath Shinde offered fruit juice to him after he finally withdrew the agitation.