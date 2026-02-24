<p>Mumbai: Amid the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand/all-seven-on-board-including-patient-doctor-killed-in-jharkhand-air-ambulance-crash-3909351">air ambulance crash in Jharkhand</a>, the Council of Indian Aviation (CIA) has said that the unfortunate incident is a reminder of the risk undertaken by aviation professionals.</p><p>The aircraft, a Beechcraft C90 with the tail number VT-AJV, operated by Delhi-based Redbird Airways, took off from Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. It was en route to New Delhi with seven people on board when it crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday night. </p><p>“This unfortunate incident is a solemn reminder of the risks aviation professionals undertake while working tirelessly to serve the nation in emergency and life-saving situations. We extend our sincere prayers and solidarity to the families of all those onboard, and we stand with the aviation and medical fraternity during this difficult time,” said Nitin Jadhav, president, CIA, Mumbai. </p>.All probable causes for last year's Air India plane crash are being probed: Govt tells Rajya Sabha.<p>“The aircraft was on a critical medical evacuation mission, carrying a patient, medical personnel, attendants, and flight crew. Such missions represent the highest level of humanitarian aviation service, where every second is vital in saving lives,” said Jadhav. </p><p>Acknowledging the swift response by local authorities, he said a thorough and transparent investigation is essential to enhance safety measures and prevent such occurrences in the future.</p><p>“The Council of Indian Aviation remains committed to supporting aviation safety, operational excellence, and the welfare of aviation professionals across India. We assure full cooperation with authorities and reaffirm our dedication to strengthening the safety framework of civil aviation,” he added.</p>