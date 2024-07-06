JICA extends ODA loan of Rs 4,376 crore for Mumbai metro

Mumbai: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has extended the fifth and final tranche of an official development assistance (ODA) loan amounting to Rs 4,376 crore (JPY 84,261 million) to support connectivity in Mumbai through the Mumbai Metro Line 3 Project (V).

The Mumbai Metro Line 3 is the first metro line of the financial capital which is a fully underground metro.

The project aims to cope with the increase in traffic demand in Mumbai by expanding the mass rapid transportation system, promoting regional economic development, and improving the urban environment through the mitigation of traffic jams and the reduction of pollution caused by motor vehicles.

The ODA loan agreement was signed between Manisha Sinha, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Saito Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India, according to a press statement.

“The Line 3 Project is a long-awaited one for the citizens of Mumbai, the Government of Japan and JICA. I am looking forward to its inauguration,” said Mitsunori.

The Mumbai Metro Line 3 (V) is the last tranche for the project, which is a priority project for the Government of Japan and JICA.