<p>Mumbai: Politician, author and poet Jishnu Dev Varma, a member of the Manikya royal dynasty of Tripura, was sworn in on Tuesday (March 10) as the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra. </p><p>Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, administered the oath of office to Varma at the Darbar Hall of Maharashtra Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.</p>.New Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to be sworn in on Tuesday.<p>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar congratulated the Governor by presenting bouquets. </p><p>Soon after the oath-taking ceremony, the Indian Navy gave the Governor a ceremonial guard of honour.</p><p>After then Governor C P Radhakrishnan was elected Vice President of India on September 12, 2025, the additional charge of the Governor of Maharashtra was given to the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat.</p><p>The swearing in ceremony was attended by the Governor’s wife Sudha Dev Varma and other family members, Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Prof Ram Shinde, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Skill Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Food and Drug Administration Narhari Zirwal, former Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawde, Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Secretary to the Governor Dr. Prashant Narnaware, vice chancellors of various universities in Mumbai, Protocol Secretary Rajesh Gawande and other senior officials.</p><p>Earlier, Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India Droupadi Murmu, regarding the appointment of Varma as Governor in Hindi and English. </p><p>Prior to his appointment in Maharashtra, Jishnu Dev Varma was serving as the Governor of Telangana from July 3, 2024. </p><p>From 2018 to 2023, Varma served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura. During this period, he held the portfolios of Finance, Rural Development and Power.</p><p>Varma, who has a keen interest in modern art, painting and sculpture, was the Convener of the Tripura chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and co-ordinated the organisation’s activities in Northeast India. He is also a noted writer and poet.</p>