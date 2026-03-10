<p>The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has formed a task force to mitigate disruptions affecting maritime trade in line with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) directive of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) because of the evolving geopolitical situation in the West Asia and its impact on global shipping and trade logistics.</p><p>The task force comprises the Joint Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Additional Commissioner of Customs, Chief General Manager (Traffic), JNPA and Deputy Director General of the Directorate General of Shipping.</p>.LPG shortage: 20% hotels, restaurants shut down in Mumbai; operations hit in Bengaluru, Chennai.<p>Gaurav Dayal, Chairperson, JNPA, and Ravish Kumar Singh, Deputy Chairperson, JNPA, are holding regular consultations with shipping lines, exporters, terminal operators, Customs authorities, maritime regulators and trade associations including BCBA, APEDA, CSLA, MANSA, FFFAI and transporters associations to closely monitor the situation and address operational concerns.</p><p>Girish Thomas, Chief General Manager (Traffic), JNPA, has been designated as the Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for all coordination and communication related to trade disruptions arising from the current geopolitical developments in the Middle East.</p><p>“JNPA is closely monitoring the evolving situation and remains fully committed to supporting the EXIM community. We are in constant consultation with the Ministry, Customs authorities, terminal operators and trade stakeholders to explore relief measures that can ease cargo movement and minimize disruption. Our endeavor is to identify practical solutions that support exporters and ensure seamless port operations,” said Dayal.</p><p>As a result of these coordinated efforts, the situation at the port has shown steady improvement. The number of stranded containers at JNPA has reduced from around 5,000 TEUs on March 1 to nearly 3,200 TEUs as of March 8, while stranded perishable containers have decreased from around 2,000 to about 1,000.</p><p>The disruption has affected vessel schedules and export cargo movement to the Middle East, prompting coordinated efforts between port authorities and trade stakeholders, officials said. </p><p>To support the EXIM community and ease congestion at the port, JNPA has implemented several facilitation measures. These include providing temporary transshipment storage for Middle East-bound cargo, allocating additional storage areas at terminals where required, facilitating ad-hoc vessel calls to move cargo to Middle East ports located on the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz (including Fujairah and Khor Fakkan in the UAE, and Sohar, Muscat and Salalah in Oman), priority handling for perishable cargo and export cargo returning from the Middle East, and expedited ‘Back to Town’ (BTT) movement of export containers.</p><p>Customs authorities at Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House (JNCH) have also introduced an important facilitation measure, enabling Back to Town (BTT) movement of export cargo even when the Export General Manifest (EGM) has not been filed.</p><p>Under this provision containers with intact seals will be permitted BTT movement after basic verification. Containers at the Container Yard (CPP) will require only e-seal verification. Containers at Container Freight Stations (CFS) will undergo limited inspection linked to the shipping bill. The usual detailed physical examination has been waived and BTT-related fees or penalties have also been waived.</p><p>Following consultations with the Reefer Transporters Association, it has been confirmed that adequate trailers are available for the movement of both reefer and other containers requiring BTT evacuation. </p><p>This will ensure smooth evacuation of containers from the port without logistical constraints, particularly for perishable cargo such as bananas, grapes and other commodities with limited shelf life. </p>