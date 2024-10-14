Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Jolt for Ajit Pawar as Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar's brother, Phaltan MLA join Sharad Pawar faction

<p>Pune: NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar's brother Sanjeev Raje Naik Nimbalkar on Monday joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) in Phaltan in Satara district.</p><p>Along with Sanjeev Raje Naik Nimbalkar, NCP MLA from Phaltan Dipak Chavan and his supporters also joined the NCP (SP) in the presence of Sharad Pawar.</p><p>Incidentally, while inducting BJP leader Harshwardhan Patil into his group some days ago, Sharad Pawar had said a similar programme would be held in Phaltan as well, giving rise to speculation that Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar was set to leave the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.</p>.Don't politicise Baba Siddique's murder: Ajit Pawar.<p>Speaking on Monday, Sharad Pawar said though Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar was not present for the function, his heart is with the NCP (SP).</p><p>"See his mental state. He is not happy in the ruling alliance," the NCP (SP) supremo asserted.</p>