Journalist Nikhi Wagle's car attacked in Pune, window panes broken

Mumbai: A car in which journalist and activist Nikhil Wagle was travelling in Pune was targetted allegedly by BJP workers for his critical comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani after the latter was awarded the Bharat Ratna.

The two other passengers in the car were lawyer Asim Sarode and environmentalist and activist Vishwambar Choudhary.

The car's window panes were broken and blank ink was sprayed on it.

They were on way to attend an event, Nirbhay Bano, organised by Rashtra Seva Dal.

“I forgive all those who attacked me. I have been attacked six times earlier and this was the seventh," said Wagle.

Videos of the incident showed miscreants vandalising the car at Khandoji Baba Chowk have gone viral on social media platforms.