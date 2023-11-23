JSW Group establishes Museum of Solutions in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind of initiative aimed towards empowering children to find solutions to India’s most pressing problems, the JSW Group has set up Museum of Solutions (MuSo), an experiential museum in Mumbai.

The MuSo, as it is known, is located at Victoria House in the Kamala Mills compound at Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

It will open to the public on November 26, which is observed as Constitution Day.

MuSo, a not-for-profit initiative designed as a world-class, experiential children’s museum to champion the art of finding solutions, is a place where children can look at the world through their own eyes, and work together to create a better future.

Its innovative exhibits and learning programs are designed to promote participatory learning by encouraging children to take a leadership position in solution-finding practices.

MuSo promises a fun and enriching experience for children and their families. Its exhibits and initiatives draw inspiration and direction

from the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, including over 50 programs and exhibits designed to encourage curiosity, and to find solutions related to the SDGs.

“Our latest initiative, MuSo, heralds a new era for education and the role of museums in India,” said Sangita Jindal, Chairperson, JSW Foundation.

“We believe that similar to our Right to Choose, Right to Vote, Right to Information, today, the Right To Education is a reality. MuSo is a bold vision backed by the courage and belief that children don’t need to become adults to be changemakers. This is our gift to Mumbai for every explorer, dreamer and innovator, for all children, families and educators to come and reimagine our world together,” added Tanvi Jindal Shete, Founder, MuSo.

In order to further its vision of empowering children to find solutions to India’s most pressing problems, MuSo plans to establish the MuSo Changemakers Council.

The council will be a recurring, year-long leadership and advisory program for children in the age groups of 11-14 years.