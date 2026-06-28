Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Justice doesn't mean whatever I want': Bombay HC raps law student for false claims in plea against varsity

The student, in her plea, claimed there was an error in her attendance computation and alleged that the college had granted extra attendance to certain students arbitrarily.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 10:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 June 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBombay High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us